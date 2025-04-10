All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks to meet with local do-it-all defensive prospect today

Seattle to meet with Washington Huskies linebacker prospect Carson Bruener today.

Tim Weaver

Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) runs the ball against Washington Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener (42) during the fourth quarter in the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome.
Jan 1, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Jaydon Blue (23) runs the ball against Washington Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener (42) during the fourth quarter in the 2024 Sugar Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Caesars Superdome. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
With defensive centerpiece Ernest Jones officially back in the fold and Tyrice Knight ascending after a strong end to his rookie year, the Seattle Seahawks most likely already have their two starting inside linebackers set for next season. However, with Jon Rhattigan now in Carolina, Seattle could use some more depth at this spot. Today they're hosting a 2025 NFL draft prospect who could help in that department.

According to Arye Pulli, the Seahawks are set to meet with Washington Huskies linebacker Carson Bruener today. Bruener has already met with the Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders, NewYork Giants and Cincinnati Bengals and will also meet with the Atlanta Falcons.

Bruener (6-foot-1, 227 pounds) may not be a household name outside of Seattle, but he does have a strong jack of all trades vibe going for him. In 52 career games at Washington he racked up 180 tackles (12 for a loss), plus 1.5 sacks, five interceptions, nine pass breakups and four forced fumbles.

Another advantage for Bruener is that he'd be a second generation NFL player, as his father Mark played tight end for Pittsburgh and Houston.

At the NFL combine Bruener ran a respectable 4.58 forty and posted a 33.5" vertical and a 9'11" broad jump.

If the Seahawks draft him Bruener would likely compete for snaps with Drake Thomas, Josh Ross and the other off-all linebackers who aren't expected to start on defense. For now, Bruener projects as a Day 3 draft pick and is expected to be a special-teams only contributor as a rookie.

