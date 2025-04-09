'Freakiest athlete in the draft' named perfect fit for Mike Macdonald's Seahawks
Mike Macdonald is one of the brightest defensive minds in the league, and best believe he's building the Seattle Seahawks in his image.
What is that image? Why, a hard-nosed, physical defense that dictate the game on their terms. That's how he had success as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator, and it's how he's had early success with the Seahawks.
As he looks to continue building that identity, the perfect player could be there for the taking at the NFL Draft.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman joined Seattle Sports' "Brock and Salk" to discuss some draft prospects that could fit Macdonald's identity, and the first one that came to mind was South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori, widely seen as the best safety in this class.
“He’s the freakiest athlete in the draft,” Feldman said. “He makes a ton of plays. He gets compared a lot to Kam Chancellor… (and) Adrian Wilson, a five-time Pro Bowler. Very similar style. The defensive coordinator at South Carolina was a teammate of Adrian Wilson’s and was like, 'That’s who he’s like.'
“He’s an explosive guy who is an eraser. High football IQ, really good at retaining information, made a lot of plays. I think he’s somebody that would be an interesting one. I think he’ll be there at that spot.”
For someone who stands at 6-3 and 220 pounds, Emmanwori is indeed freakishly athletic. The All-American led all players at the combine with a 43-inch vertical jump, the fourth-highest ever for a safety. He also ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, ranking second among safeties.
Emmanwori is more than just an athletic freak, however. He had four interceptions last season, two of which he returned for touchdowns, so his ball skills are hard to beat.
The Seahawks hold the No. 18 overall pick in the NFL Draft, which is around where Emmanwori is expected to go. If he's still on the board, he could be tough for Macdonald and co. to pass up.
