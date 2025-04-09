National champion pass rusher could be right at home with Seahawks
Many outstanding college football players end up going much later on in the NFL Draft than one would expect based on their play, but they still end up becoming great professional players regardless.
This year, the Seattle Seahawks might look to capitalize on that phenomenon.
During an appearance on Seattle Sports' "Brock and Salk" radio show, The Athletic's Dane Brugler named Ohio State edge rusher Jack Sawyer as a player who could fit what Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald is building. Despite being a huge piece of the Buckeyes' national championship run, Sawyer is widely expected to be a Day 2 or Day 3 pick, so he could end up being a steal.
“He’s not gonna test great. He’s not an elite traits guy,” Feldman said. “But he’s a really physical, tough football player. I think there’s a bunch of guys coming out of (Ohio State) this year that will end up as really good football players.
“Most of them, I don’t think, will be first-round guys. I think they’ll go somewhere between 50 and 100. … But the maturity of this group out of Ohio State, I think there’s a really good mix of guys that I could see Mike Macdonald being very attracted to.”
In 2024, Sawyer recorded 59 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, nine sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles en route to a second-team All-Big Ten selection.
He also made arguably the biggest play of the Buckeyes' national championship run. With Ohio State leading by seven late in the fourth quarter of its semifinal game against Texas, Sawyer strip-sacked quarterback Quinn Ewers and returning it for an 83-yard touchdown to all but seal the win.
Sawyer isn't a freak athlete like some other players in this class, but he's a proven leader who can lay big hits and make clutch plays. That sounds exactly like someone Macdonald would want on his defense.
