Seahawks schedule meeting with fast-rising QB prospect ahead of 2025 NFL draft
The Seattle Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. They replaced him with former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, who signed a three-year, $100.5 million deal. It was later discovered that Seattle could get out of the contract after one season, meaning Darnold will feel pressure in 2025.
That pressure could intensify if the Seahawks add a quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft, which is a real possibility. Seattle already scheduled a meeting with Louisville’s Tyler Shough, who was a star at the NFL combine. Now, they're kicking the tires on a signal-caller who has been climbing up draft boards.
MORE: What Mike Tomlin said about ex-Seahawks star DK Metcalf and his game
NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Alabama's Jalen Milroe is scheduled to meet with the Seahawks. He noted that he will also meet with several other franchises as his "name has been gaining steam."
Milroe started the past two seasons at Alabama, after taking over for Bryce Young, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Young recently praised Milroe for his leadership, saying he knows how to command the locker room and gain trust.
In addition to the praise from his former teammate, Milroe accepted an invitation to the draft in Green Bay. Typically, the league only brings players in if they expect them to go early, which is proof that teams might be higher on Milroe than initially expected.
Should Seattle wind up being the team that gives him a home, Darnold will have more pressure to prove he deserves to have the final two years of his deal picked up. If he doesn't, Milroe could be given the chance to take over.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks could take this year’s Russell Wilson in 2025 NFL draft
Seahawks’ freak athlete ranked among NFL’s top free agents for 2026
Mike Macdonald comments could mean more bad news for offensive line
Seahawks insider names 3 biggest needs going into the 2025 NFL draft