ESPN links Seahawks with top-5 quarterback prospect on Day 2
The Seattle Seahawks drafting a quarterback this year is still very much in the realm of possibility even after adding Sam Darnold in free agency. If anything, it may have become more likely.
The Seahawks structured Darnold's three-year deal in such a way that allows them an easy out after two years. It's not quite the one-year out that was previously reported, but it's still a clear indication that they view him as more of a short-term option than a long-term one.
If they are indeed interested in a rookie quarterback, though, who could they target?
ESPN's Ben Solak recently projected Seattle to draft Louisville's Tyler Shough at No. 52 overall, the pick they got in the DK Metcalf trade. Shough, who has shot up draft boards despite being 25 years old, reportedly has a pre-draft visit with the Seahawks lined up.
"Shough is a great fit in Klint Kubiak's Shanahan-inspired system," Solak wrote. "He ran a ton of play-action at Louisville and is comfortable going under center, taking deep dropbacks and hitting big throws into the windows created by those fakes. Shough is a surprisingly good thrower on the move and can shine in a series of bootlegs and half rolls, which Kubiak deployed frequently last season when in New Orleans."
The concerns with Shough are very obvious. Not only is he on the older side for a prospect - he even backed up Justin Herbert at Oregon to start his career - but he's dealt with a ton of injuries throughout his seven-year collegiate career.
That said, Shough has shown strong arm talent and field vision. He's a solid pocket passer who can make short and long throws, even if he is somewhat inconsistent.
Any NFL team who drafts Shough is inherently taking a risk, but the Seahawks may be better equipped to do so than other teams.
"He will worry some teams, but Seattle is in a good position to take the risk. If Darnold misses time or regresses back to the level of his pre-2024 play, Shough would have a chance to win the starting job."
