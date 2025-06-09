What Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said about team's 2025 rookie class
A lot went into making the all-time great Legion of Boom teams for the Seattle Seahawks. More than anything, it was an unprecedented three-year run in the NFL draft that built the core of those teams. From 2010-2012 Seattle utterly dominated the draft, landing several long-term starters and multiple franchise legends who could one day be Pro Football Hall of Famers. The 2012 class in particular was incredible. Bobby Wagner is practically guaranteed to make it to Canton some day, and Russell Wilson will also have a pretty good case.
However, for whatever reason after that year the draft returns fell off big time. Between 2013-2021 it seemed like the Seahawks front office either forgot how to draft or totally abandoned the principles that brought their super-contender together in the first place.
Whatever the cause, that was the single greatest factor in Seattle's decline and the eventual firing of head Pete Carroll, who had roster control up until the day he was gone.
The one exception to the rule in recent years was the 2022 draft class - which turned out to be an awesome success for the Seahawks. Usually landing two starters in any draft is considered a win, but in this one they netted quality starters at left tackle, right tackle, running back, cornerback and free safety.
To catch up with the Rams and the 49ers the Seahawks are eventually going to need another really strong draft. While it's impossibly early to judge - head coach Mike Macdonald seems to really like what he's seen so far from the class of 2025. Here's a look at coach gushing over his rookies in a recent appearane on Brock & Salk.
Mike Macdonald loves Seahawks rookies
There's a lot of reason to like this class - although it may take a while before we're able to judge the true strength of it - especially if Jalen Milroe doesn't start a single game in 2025, which is a distinct possibility.
While we like the group from top to bottom (except the fullback pick), the biggest x-factor is first-rounder Grey Zabel. Going into the draft, Seattle needed to get 2-3 starters to improve the league's worst interior offensive line. If Zabel doesn't give them at least one big upgrade at left guard, then the whole thing will probably go to waste.
