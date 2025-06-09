NFL analyst ranks remodeled Seahawks offense lower than Rams and 49ers
Aside from one small change to their edge rotation (DeMarcus Lawrence in, Dre'Mont Jones out), the Seattle Seahawks defense will be pretty much exactly the same as last season going into 2025. Meanwhile, on the other side of the ball it's almost a completely different story.
Since the last time we saw them on the field in January the Seahawks have totally turned over their quarterback room and wide receiver corps. They also have a rookie starting at left guard and potentially another at tight end, depending on what they do with Noah Fant between now and Week 1. So, are they better or worse now compared to last year?
According to most rankings, it's pretty much a wash. A new set of rankings for all 32 offenses around the NFL by Spotsnaut has Seattle at No. 17.
"The Seattle Seahawks' offense was a solid group in 2024. But they should have been better considering the weapons on that side of the ball. That is why the group has undergone a serious overhaul this season. Out is grey beard Geno Smith, and in is Comeback Player of the Year Sam Darnold. Veteran stars DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett got the boot and were replaced by Cooper Kupp, and former first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be their new WR1. They also added the draft’s most athletic QB in Alabama star Jalen Milroe to back Darnold up next season."
Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers' offense came in two spots higher on the list at No. 15. The Niners have a healthy Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk returning and they found room to pay George Kittle. However, they did lose Deebo Samuel, so they're likely taking a modest step down in this department.
The real stud unit in this division belongs to the Los Angeles Rams, who came in at No. 6 on Sportsnaut's list despite losing Cooper Kupp to the Seahawks. Matt Stafford is still in place, though - while Puka Nacua is growing into a superstar - and they've also added Davante Adams. The Rams also appear to have found another defensive freak in Jared Verse against all odds. This could well be the team to beat in the NFC West, even if the 49ers are healthy again.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Talented but inconsistent Riq Woolen among NFL’s biggest enigmas
Seattle Seahawks OTAs: Big change in interior offensive line rotation
Mike Macdonald’s rising defense ranked among top 10 units in NFL
Should Seahawks call Commanders about disgruntled star receiver?