Fox Sports ranks Seattle Seahawks duo one of NFL's best rushing combos
Passing remains king in the NFL, but being able to run the ball and field a balanced offense is as important now as it's been in the last 25 years. The Seattle Seahawks found that out the hard way last season, when their offensive line couldn't get any push to speak of, leading to a dismal year on the ground that ended with Seattle ranked 28th in rushing yards per game.
With no run game to rely on, defenses were able to pin their ears back and get after Geno Smith almost full-time, leading to a 50-sack season for one of the league's best playmakers under pressure.
This year the Seahawks insist they're going to establish the run, and while a lot of it will depend on offensive line improvement and new OC Klint Kubiak, one thing they do have going for them is a pretty strong backfield. According to Fox Sports, Ken Walker and Zach Charbonnet are one of the NFL's top-10 rushing duos going into 2025.
Despite the pass-heavy gameplan by former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, some truly atrocious run blocking and Walker missing significant time with injuries, these two still managed to combine for a total of over 1,100 yards and 15 touchdowns.
This offseason there's been a lot of trade chatter about Walker, but no real reporting on the Seahawks being interested in shopping their former second-round pick.
However, Walker is entering the final year of his rookie contract and the Seahawks front office has been loathe to hand out second contracts to running backs historically, no matter how good they are. That means Walker will likely be a name to watch around the trade deadline if Seattle struggles in the first half of the season.
