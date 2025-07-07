Seattle Seahawks’ defense is home to top talent in NFC West
There is a bit of buzz surrounding the NFL team that resides in the Pacific Northwest. It’s been a fascinating offseason for the Seattle Seahawks, who have revamped their offense and sprinkled in a few new additions on the other side of the ball. General manager John Schneider signed free agent DeMarcus Lawrence, and used a second-round selection in April on talented safety prospect Nick Emmanwori. They may wind up being the cherries on the sundae that elevates Mike Macdonald’s defensive unit to another level.
Prediction time is alive and well as the NFL offseason continues. Hence, Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder took a look at each of the league’s divisions, and made all-star predictions for 2025 for each in terms of offensive and defensive units. There are some obvious names on both sides of the football throughout this fascinating exercise.
This following should explain some of the expectations for Macdonald and defensive coordinator Adden Durde this upcoming season. Holder listed 11 players on his NFC West all-star defensive squad. Nearly half (5) are Seattle Seahawks: Defensive tackle Leonard Williams, linebacker Ernest Jones IV, cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon and Riq Woolen, and safety Julian Love.
“Williams has been playing at a high level for the last decade,” said Holder, “including earning a Pro Bowl bid while racking up 11 sacks and 16 TFLs a year ago.” The linebacker choices were the Niners’ Fred Warner, and Seattle’s Ernest Jones IV, although Holder seemingly gave it to the latter by default. “There aren’t many other quality backers in the NFC West, so Jones gets the nod as he’s at least been a good run defender for two teams in the division over the last few years.”
A pair of Seahawks’ starter man the outside cornerback spots. “Woolen has been an absolute ballhawk in Seattle, collecting 11 interceptions and 41 passes defended in three years. While Witherspoon is technically more of a nickelback, he lines up on the outside enough to earn this spot, especially since there aren’t many quality boundary corners in the NFC West. Also, it doesn’t hurt that the 2023 first-round pick has been named to two Pro Bowls in two years.”
Last but not least, there’s one of Seattle’s prized free-agent additions from 2023. “Love has registered seven interceptions,” added Holder, “22 passes defended, 232 tackles and one Pro Bowl since signing with the Seahawks two years ago.”
