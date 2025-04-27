Updated Seattle Seahawks depth charts with 2025 NFL draft picks, UDFAs
The Seattle Seahawks have a new generation of players coming in. Following the end of yesterday's 2025 NFL draft, which saw 11 new rookies join the roster - they began adding undrafted free agents. The end result is a potentiall far-different team than the one we saw last take the field in January.
To get a better idea of what the whole picture looks like, here's our best stab at an updated depth chart in all three phases for the Seahawks.
Seahawks offense
QB: Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe, Jaren Hall
RB: Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, Damien Martinez, George Holani
WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Tory Horton Jr., Jake Bobo, Dareke Young, Ricky White III, Steven Sims, River Cracraft, Cody White, John Rhys-Plumlee
TE/FB: Noah Fant, Elijah Arroyo, AJ Barner, Eric Saubert, Brady Russell, Robbie Ouzts
LT: Charles Cross, Josh Jones, Mason Richman
LG: Grey Zabel, Sataoa Laumea, Maleasala Aumavae-Laulu
C: Olu Oluwatimi, Jalen Sundell, Mike Novitsky, Federico Maranges
RG: Anthony Bradford, Christian Haynes, Bryce Cabeldue
RT: Abe Lucas, Mike Jerrell
Seahawks defense
iDL: Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed, Rylie Mills, Mike Morris, Quinton Bohanna, Brandon Pili
OLB: DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, Tyreke Smith, Jamie Sheriff, Kenneth Odumegwu, Connor O'toole
iLB: Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas, Josh Ross, Patrick O'Connell, Michael Dowell
CB: Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett, Shemar Jean-Charles, JT Woods, Damarion Williams, Tyler Hall, JT Woods, Zy Alexander
S: Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori, D'Anthony Bell, Jerrick Reed II, Ty Okada, AJ Finley,
Seahawks special teams
K: Jason Myers
P: Michael Dickson
LS: Nick Stoll
PR: Tory Horton Jr.
KR: Kenny McIntosh, Steven Sims
