Updated Seattle Seahawks depth charts with 2025 NFL draft picks, UDFAs

Examining the new-look depth charts in all three phases for the Seahawks after the draft.

Tim Weaver

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (DB40) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (DB40) runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks have a new generation of players coming in. Following the end of yesterday's 2025 NFL draft, which saw 11 new rookies join the roster - they began adding undrafted free agents. The end result is a potentiall far-different team than the one we saw last take the field in January.

To get a better idea of what the whole picture looks like, here's our best stab at an updated depth chart in all three phases for the Seahawks.

Seahawks offense

QB: Sam Darnold, Drew Lock, Jalen Milroe, Jaren Hall

RB: Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, Damien Martinez, George Holani

WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Tory Horton Jr., Jake Bobo, Dareke Young, Ricky White III, Steven Sims, River Cracraft, Cody White, John Rhys-Plumlee

TE/FB: Noah Fant, Elijah Arroyo, AJ Barner, Eric Saubert, Brady Russell, Robbie Ouzts

LT: Charles Cross, Josh Jones, Mason Richman

LG: Grey Zabel, Sataoa Laumea, Maleasala Aumavae-Laulu

C: Olu Oluwatimi, Jalen Sundell, Mike Novitsky, Federico Maranges

RG: Anthony Bradford, Christian Haynes, Bryce Cabeldue

RT: Abe Lucas, Mike Jerrell

Seahawks defense

iDL: Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy II, Jarran Reed, Rylie Mills, Mike Morris, Quinton Bohanna, Brandon Pili

OLB: DeMarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Derick Hall, Tyreke Smith, Jamie Sheriff, Kenneth Odumegwu, Connor O'toole

iLB: Ernest Jones IV, Tyrice Knight, Drake Thomas, Josh Ross, Patrick O'Connell, Michael Dowell

CB: Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Josh Jobe, Nehemiah Pritchett, Shemar Jean-Charles, JT Woods, Damarion Williams, Tyler Hall, JT Woods, Zy Alexander

S: Julian Love, Coby Bryant, Nick Emmanwori, D'Anthony Bell, Jerrick Reed II, Ty Okada, AJ Finley,

Seahawks special teams

K: Jason Myers

P: Michael Dickson

LS: Nick Stoll

PR: Tory Horton Jr.

KR: Kenny McIntosh, Steven Sims

Published
