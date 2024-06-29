Seattle Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II Named to All-Rookie Team Projection
The Seattle Seahawks knew they had star potential in No. 16 overall pick Byron Murphy II when they selected him in the 2024 NFL Draft back in April.
Murphy played in 14 games in his junior season with the Texas Longhorns, recording 8.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks, both of which were career-highs during his collegiate years.
NFL.com writer Chad Reuter believes Murphy's success will translate to the pros as he was named to his All-Rookie team projection.
"Murphy is a great fit in Seattle as an interior presence who can boost the run defense and use his quickness off the snap to push the pocket. I expect to see a lot of four-man fronts under new head coach Mike Macdonald and defensive coordinator Aden Durde, and Murphy can be effective from multiple spots in that alignment," Reuter writes.
Murphy joined Los Angeles Rams defensive end Jared Verse and defensive tackle Braden Fiske, Minnesota Vikings EDGE Dallas Turner, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Junior Colson, Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, Packers safety Javon Bullard and Buffalo Bills defensive back Cole Bishop on the list.
Murphy will get a chance to start right away on the Seahawks defensive line, and with the guidance of former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, he has a great opportunity to improve and become one of the better players at his position early on in his career.
Murphy and the rest of the Seahawks will continue that ascent when training camp begins next month.