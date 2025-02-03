All Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks given shocking grade after 10-win season

The Seattle Seahawks had an objectively good season, but not everyone agrees.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks are owners of three consecutive winning seasons, but they have yet to win a postseason game in any of those years and only have one playoff appearance to show for it. That shouldn't take away from Seattle's season, where the team was a tiebreaker away from winning the NFC West.

Despite their winning, Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton wasn't a fan of the team's season, giving the Seahawks a "C+" for their efforts.

Jan 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet (26) carries the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Looking at the Seattle Seahawks' 2024 season outlook, they should've made the playoffs. The Seahawks started the term with a 3-0 record, went 4-2 in the NFC West and won six of their last eight games," Moton writes.

"Taking a deeper look, Seattle fell short against playoff-caliber opponents, aside from the Denver Broncos, who started rookie quarterback Bo Nix against them in Week 1, and the Los Angeles Rams' backups in the last week of the term.

"The Seahawks likely feel a lingering sting from a head-scratching 29-20 Week 5 home loss to the New York Giants. They also thought the offense underperformed, which led to the dismissal of first-time offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb."

That being said, the Seahawks were still able to establish some foundation for first-year head coach Mike Macdonald, and they can use that to build upon as the team moves forward.

"The Seahawks should be encouraged by the direction that head coach Mike Macdonald has set, but new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak must optimize the playmakers in a loaded offense that features DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Tyler Lockett, Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet," Moton writes.

There is something to be said for the Seahawks' winning record over the past three seasons. However, they need to find a way to be able to take that next step because Geno Smith isn't getting any younger, and the window to win is beginning to close for the Seahawks.

Jeremy Brener
