Seahawks ran into a good problem with Grey Zabel going into 2025 NFL draft
Heading into the 2025 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks had to do on thing above all other concerns: improve an interior offensive line group that qualified as the worst in the league. In a surprise twist, general manager John Schneider elected to hit that need first rather than go with his usual M.O. of ignoring guards and centers until Day 3 of the draft.
And so when they were on the clock at No. 18 overall in the first round, Seattle took the top-ranked interior offensive lineman in the class: Grey Zabel from North Dakota State. While he's starting out at left guard Zabel offers depth at all five positions up front.
In fact, Zabel is so versatile that it presented a problem to the Seahawks front office in the pre-draft process. According to The Athletic, they weren't sure how to categorize Zabel, because he could be labeled a tackle, center or a guard.
Seahawks saw Grey Zabel as OT, G and C
"When a player on Seattle's draft board can play multiple positions, the placard with his name is typically split down the middle with a magnet. Zabel's versatility created a conundrum... 'Where do we put this magnet?' Seahawks vice president of player personnel Trent Kirchner said, recalling their pre-draft problem. 'Because he could really be all three.'"
Given the Seahawks' overall situation on the offensive line, Zabel's ability to play multiple spots might come in handy. Guard was their greatest need going into the draft, and now it's probably center - where Zabel stood out at the Senior Bowl. However, Zabel might also be called up to take over at right tackle if Abe Lucas' knee issue pops up again - and his experience at left tackle makes him a potential repacement for Charles Cross on the blindside in the event of an injury there, as well.
For now Zabel will slide in at left guard, which is where lined up at rookie minicamp. With veteran 2024 starter Laken Tomlinson out of the picture, there is no real competition for Zabel at that spot so he should project as a Week 1 starter.
