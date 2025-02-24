Seattle Seahawks insider makes case to move on from DK Metcalf
The Seattle Seahawks will be trying to end a two-season absence from the postseason in 2025. They were the only team this season to win double-digit games and not make the playoffs — doing enough to get themselves in the conversation, but not converting the crucial chances they had to lock down a spot.
After changing head coach, coordinators and adjusting personnel to where the team expected to be in the playoffs, Seattle fell short once again in 2024. More changes will likely be made to ensure the team reaches its competitive ceiling next season.
One of the biggest rumors continuing to swirl around the franchise is whether the Seahawks will deal star wide receiver DK Metcalf this offseason.
Metcalf has been the team's first or second-leading receiver every year since he was drafted in 2019 and has been hailed for his physical traits that likened him to some of the league's most prolific, physical receivers. But would a Metcalf trade be advantageous for the Seahawks? The Seattle Times columnist Matt Calkins weighed in on Seattle's situation, and Metcalf's impact during his six seasons with the team.
"The Seahawks are, at the very least, going to need a second-round pick if they are going to part ways with No. 14," Calkins wrote. "A first-rounder would be far more enticing. It’s unlikely (I’ll give it less than a 25 percent chance) that Metcalf will be wearing another uniform next season, but he is certainly one of the more intriguing names out there."
Of course, there are plenty of receiver-needy teams in the league right now, many of which may be willing to give up that kind of draft capital for a weapon that could charge its offense. That doesn't mean the Seahawks are willing to deal him, regardless of the rumors that surface. It's most likely to continue as a fan-driven conversation.
"What Seahawks fans most likely want to see is Metcalf be more dominant," Calkins added. "He broke the Seahawks’ receiving yards record in 2020 — his second year in the league — when he racked up 1,303 of them. He had 10 touchdowns that season, too.
"The numbers appeared to be a harbinger of future greatness, but he has never been able to match that sophomore-season output. And in the past three seasons, Metcalf has never caught more than eight TDs."
As Calkins wrote, it's unlikely Metcalf will be traded. He appears to be in the team's plans for 2025, and head coach Mike Macdonald said Klint Kubiak's plans for the receiver were part of the reason Kubiak became the team's new offensive coordinator.
Still, if the team received an offer it couldn't turn down, there remains at least a small chance.
