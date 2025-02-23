Seahawks urged to trade DK Metcalf to rising NFC contender
There's no shortage of big-name wide receivers on the trade market this offseason, with many of them coming from the NFC West alone.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel and Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp are both definitely available for trade, with the former requesting one and the latter's team looking to move in a different direction. On the other hand, the status of Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is more in question, but that hasn't stopped the seemingly endless trade rumors surrounding him.
For a basic rundown, Metcalf, 26, is entering the final year of his contract and could command more than $30 million per year on an extension. Even though he's one of the league's better receivers, the cap-strapped Seahawks may not be comfortable paying him that much, whether due to cap constraints or simply not wanting to committ that much money.
As such, Metcalf has been a popular name in trade rumors for some time now, but rarely do pundits outright say the Seahawks should deal him. Well, NFL.com's Adam Rank said just that, mentioning the Washington Commanders as a possible trade partner.
"This would be the NFC West receiver I would be looking at this offseason, rather than Samuel or Kupp," Rank wrote. "I feel DK Metcalf would have the most to offer a team -- like the Commanders, especially if they miss out on other options -- that could use an upgrade at the position; he's still just 27 years old and has topped 900 receiving yards in each of his six pro seasons so far.
"On the Seahawks' end, they have a budding superstar in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who posted 1,100 receiving yards and earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2024. Metcalf is also one of many key players not currently under contract for 2026. I know Seattle was playoff adjacent in 2024, but this feels like a great time to recoup some draft capital in the interest of fostering long-term growth under Mike Macdonald."
The Commanders, led by rookie sensation Jayden Daniels, were the surprise of the NFL this seaosn, finishing with a 12-5 record and making it all the way to the NFC Championship Game. Daniels was so good, in fact, that he covered up a lot of weaknesses on the roster, with receiver being one of them. Terry McLaurin was still great, but Washington doesn't really have a olid No. 2 receiver.
Landing Metcalf would definitely solve that issue, but of course, it's up to the Seahawks if they actually want to trade him.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle predicted to trade Geno Smith, make blockbuster deal with Dallas
Bill Belichick dunks on the Jets for giving up on Seahawks QB Geno Smith
DK Metcalf trade scenario links Seahawks star to potential NFL dynasty
Seattle Seahawks trade deadline acquisition already on chopping block