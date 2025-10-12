Seattle Seahawks, Jacksonville Jaguars inactives revealed for Week 6 game
Coming into the 2025 NFL season, the strongest unit for the Seattle Seahawks on paper was their secondary, which features three Pro Bowlers. However, it didn't take long for injuries to render that advantage nil.
In today's road game against the Jacksvonville Jaguars, all three of those Pro Bowlers will be sitting out due to injuries. Seattle will also be without one of their best young edge rushers in Derick Hall, who's among league leaders in pass rush win rate. Here's a look at the inactives lists for both teams.
Seahawks Week 6 inactives
- CB Devon Witherspoon
- CB Riq Woolen
- SS Julian Love
- OLB Derick Hall
- OT Josh Jones
- QB Jalen Milroe
- TE Nick Kallerup
Seattle's depth in the secondary shined early on in the season when Love and Witherspoon were out for a couple games, but as the injuries mounted last week against Tampa this unit quickly became a liability at the worst possible time.
Shaq Griffin has been called up from the practice squad and may start opposite Josh Jobe on the boundary (not ideal), while rookie Nick Emmanwori will take Witherspoon's place in the slot. The Seahawks will rotate Ty Okada and Jerrick Reed at Love's spot.
With Hall on the sidelines the Seahawks could use a breakout performance from Boye Mafe, who has yet to post a sack this season and has just two quarterback hits. On the bright side, they are getting DeMarcus Lawrence back in the lineup, though.
Jaguars Week 6 inactives
- S Kahleef Hailassie
- RB Cody Shrader
- LB Yasir Abdullah
- OL Robert Hainsey
- DT Khalen Saunders Sr.
