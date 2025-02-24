NFL insider won't rule out Seahawks going after Myles Garrett
When the 2024 season ended, the Seattle Seahawks looked as strong on defense as they have since the peak Legion of Boom era closed around this time nine years ago. Several factors were involved in their rise on this side of the ball. Sharp coaching from Mike Macdonald was an integral part, as was the addition of Ernest Jones and the ascension of Coby Bryant at free safety.
It's unfortunate that Seattle's offense couldn't keep pace - or even break out of neutral - otherwise a deep playoff run was definitely possible. Looking ahead, the Seahawks should have one of the leagu's best defenses going into the 2025 campaign. In fact, they might be in range to field the best defense in the NFL period.
Assuming Ernest Jones re-signs, Seattle may be just one big swing away from re-taking the top scoring defense crown. One recent scenario had them sending DK Metcalf to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for Micah Parsons, which would get the job done. Another more likely possibility is a pursuit of Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett, who has demanded a trade.
For now the Browns insist that they are not shopping Garrett, who has already totaled over 100 career sacks in just eight seasons. That's what evey NFL team says when a critical player demands a trade, though. If it becomes clear Garrett won't play another snap in brown and orange, they'll have little choice but to entertain offers.
If Garrett does end up on the trade block, The Athletic's Seahawks insider Mike Dugar seems to think general manager John Schneider could end up being in the mix.
"If he wants to be a buyer this offseason, Seattle could use help on the offensive line and at cornerback. Schneider prides himself on being in on every deal, and for now, the Browns are supposedly uninterested in trading All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett. But if he becomes available, would Schneider get in on the action?"
Garrett is arguably the most-impactful defender in football right now - and adding him to an already-strong Seahawks front-seven could make this a team exactly nobody wants to face.
Going after Garrett also makes sense given the situation for the edge rush rotation, which might see a couple of veterans go out the door in the coming weeks. The Seahawks have until March 11 to work out a new deal with Uchenna Nwosu, and if it doesn't happen there's a good chance he will become a salary cap casualty thanks to his injury issues. Meanwhile, Dre'Mont Jones is practically guaranteed to be cut for cap savings.
That would leave Boye Mafe and Derick Hall at the top of the depth chart, which is a pretty decent starting combination, but nowhere near elite. Trading for a superstar like Garrett or Parsons would change the dynamic instantly.
Obviously dealing for a player of this caliber is an expensive proposition, and the Seahawks still have to address the nuclear-waste fire that is their interior offensive line. It's worth considering to put together the best pass rush in the NFL, though. No harm could come from a phone call.
