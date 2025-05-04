All Seahawks

What Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said about Jalen Milroe after rookie minicamp

Macdonald came away impressed by Seattle's new quarterback's attitude.

Tim Weaver

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Seattle Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks have wrapped up their rookie minicamp for the 2025 offseason. As always there were a lot of new faces around the building, including a few dozen tryout players. That includes first-round draft pick Grey Zabel, who was the top-ranked interior offensive line prospect in the draft. There's also Nick Emmanwori, a freaky-athlete at safety with the frame of Kam Chancellor. The Seahawks also have a big new receiving threat at tight end in Elijah Arroyo, something they haven't had since Jimmy Graham left.

The real headliner of the show though was of course the team's new rookie quarterback, former Alabama star Jalen Milroe - who went to Seattle at No. 92 overall in the third round. Milroe comes in as a sensational athlete with high-quality intangibles and an eagerness to improve.

So, what stood out to head coach Mike Macdonald the most? Here's how he responded to that question following yesterday's practice, per Brady Henderson at ESPN.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald on Jalen Milroe

"One thing you don't have a feel for with Jalen watching tape or even watching in practice is like the spirit he has from play to play. He's got great energy, great competitive energy about trying to get it right. Great command of the huddle. Really takes pride in the operation. All these fundamental things that we're gonna be building from the ground up - he's just got a great attitude about it... if you have that attitude, especially at the quarterback position everybody else tends to fall in line."

Jalen Milroe
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe is introduced before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is of course more great news for the Seahawks' long-term outlook, which no longer depends so much on whether or not Sam Darnold can continue building on the big break-through he made last year with the Minnesota Vikings.

If things don't work out with Darnold, Seattle has a clear leader with Milroe, who also happens to be an elite athlete. No matter how it goes with Darnold or Drew Lock, if Milroe can manage to round out the more underdeveloped parts of his game it will be impossible to keep him off the field in the long run.

