Utah pass rusher named UDFA most likely to make Seahawks roster
The Seattle Seahawks walked away from the 2025 NFL Draft with an outstanding haul of rookies, possibly one of the best in the league.
Of course, their rookie class didn't stop there. Like every other team, the Seahawks signed numerous undrafted free agents shortly after the draft. These players will obviously have to earn their roster spots, but some will undoubtedly impress enough and could even go on to be key contributors in their own right.
Among Seattle's group of undrafted free agents, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski believes former Utah pass rusher Connor O'Tool is the most likely to make the roster.
"Utah's Connor O'Toole began his collegiate career as a wide receiver before converting to defensive end," Sobleski wrote. "He's grown into a 6'3", 248 pound, with the athletic traits to portend significant developmental upside. O'Toole never managed more than 4.5 sacks during a single season, though he did deal with injuries over the last two campaigns. Obviously, he needs to remain healthy and continue on any upward trajectory as he continues to refine his technique.
"But the Seattle Seahawks obviously saw something in the project, especially his 9.50 relative athletic score, per Kent Lee Platte. Demarcus Lawrence just turned 33. Boye Mafe is on the last year of deal. Unchenna Nwosu's salary-cap hit rises to over $20 million in 2026. The Seahawks need to be looking at their future among the squad's edge-defenders."
An Alberquerque, N.M., native, O'Toole boasts a solid resume for someone who made such a drastic position change. In 44 games at defensive end for the Utes, including 16 starts, he had 104 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
With the Seahawks' future on the edge looking somewhat shaky, O'Toole may just have a chance to claim a roster spot and show what he can do.
