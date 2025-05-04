NFL draft expert ranks Seahawks 2025 class second behind Patriots
The Seattle Seahawks have received mostly positive reviews for the 2025 NFL draft haul. The team compiled an 11-player draft class that filled needs without reaching. The Seahawks even found a developmental quarterback prospect in Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
Seattle desperately needed to upgrade its interior offensive line and did so with first-round pick Grey Zabel. The team stole safety Nick Emmanwori on Day 2 and added a potential sleeper in Tory Horton.
The Seahawks received more praise for their 2025 class in the latest batch of draft grades from NFL.com. Seattle was ranked second behind the New England Patriots with an "A" grade.
"No one collected a more impressive group of pure athletes from this talent pool than John Schneider, particularly in the first two days of the draft," wrote NFL.com's Gennaro Filice. "Grey Zabel was everyone’s favorite small-school prospect in this draft cycle, but he proved he was much more than just an inspiring underdog with a dominant performance at the Senior Bowl and an impressive workout at the combine."
Filice also gave some love to Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo and praised the team for selecting Milroe in the third round:
"Elijah Arroyo’s a modern pass-catching tight end with plenty of juice and mismatch potential -- he just needs to stay healthy. And then there’s Jalen Milroe, who earned a max-99 athleticism score from my colleagues over at Next Gen Stats."
Regardless of whether this draft class lives up to the hype, the team set itself up for success by adding several high-upside players on the first two days. With so many new faces, there could be a bit of a transition period this season, particularly on offense.
The Seahawks have a new starting quarterback, wide receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen to integrate, so don't expect it to all come together overnight.
