Seattle Seahawks announce they have signed 17 undrafted free agents
The Seattle Seahawks had a large draft class, with 11 players being selected during the 2025 NFL draft. They added several talented players throughout, even finding value in the seventh round with players such as Miami running back Damien Martinez.
As we all know, the process of adding rookies doesn't end when the draft does. Undrafted free agency often yields great results — as Seattle fans know. Players such as John Randle, Warren Moon, Doug Baldwin, and Michael Bennett were all added in undrafted free agency.
MORE: Underrated Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III named potential trade candidate
There's no guarantee the Seahawks will land anyone of that caliber this year, but it's always worth keeping an eye on which players are signing after the draft. Reports have trickled in, but now 17 signings have been made official, led by Ole Miss edge rusher Jared Ivey and LSU cornerback Zy Alexander.
Seattle Seahawks undrafted free agents
Zy Alexander, CB, LSU
Isas Waxter, CB, Villanova
Seth Coleman, LB, Illinois
Jalan Gaines, LB, Illinois State
Connor O’Toole, LB, Utah
Jackson Woodard, LB, UNLV
Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss
T.J. Jackson, EDGE, West Virginia
Demeco Roland, NT, Southern Mississippi
J.R. Singleton, NT, Iowa State
Bubba Thomas, NT, South Alabama
Jacardia Wright, RB, Missouri State
Tyrone Broden, WR, Arkansas
Marshall Lang, TE, Northwestern
Nick Kallerup, TE, Minnesota
Federico Maranges, C, Florida Atlantic
Amari Kight, OT, Central Florida
Alexander is a 6-foot-1, 187-pound cornerback who understands how to use his length to disrupt the pass. In two seasons with LSU, he had 77 tackles and four interceptions.
Ivey measures in at 6-foot-6 and 274 pounds. He started his career at Georgia Tech before heading to Ole Miss, where he had 16 sacks over three years.
More Seahawks on SI stories
NFL power rankings say Seahawks rival had worst offseason of any team
Insider says Jalen Milroe was best-case scenario at QB for the Seahawks
NFL analyst names favorite Seattle Seahawks pick in the 2025 NFL draft
Seattle Seahawks 53-man roster projection: 10 offensive lineman make cut