Mike MacDonald curiously left off best returning NFL coaches list
Expectations were low for the Seattle Seahawks in Year 1 of the Mike Macdonald era, but the team managed to win 10 games and nearly made the playoffs in a tough NFC West. While Macdonald did an excellent job replacing Seahawks legend Pete Carroll, he rarely gets the credit he deserves.
After a busy offseason in which the team signed quarterback Sam Darnold, traded wide receiver DK Metcalf and released Tyler Lockett, Seattle is expected to take a step back. If Macdonald can continue winning in spite of these changes, those around the NFL will have to start paying attention.
So where does Macdonald rank among the best head coaches entering the 2025 season? According to Pro Football Focus, the second-year Seahawks coach is not among the top 10 in the league. Macdonald was left off PFF's list of the top 10 returning NFL head coaches.
"Players ultimately decide who wins and loses football games, but coaching plays a massive part in optimizing their performance," wrote PFF's Dalton Wasserman. "There certainly isn’t a shortage of excellent head coaches, both old and young, in the NFL, and we're ranking the best among them."
However, if you look at the rankings, it's easy to see why Macdonald didn't make the cut. Six of the 10 coaches listed by PFF are Super Bowl champions.
The top five coaches on the list -- Andy Reid, Sean Payton, Sean McVay, John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin -- have at least one Super Bowl under their belt. As good as Macdonald was last season, he wasn't the only top coach left off PFF's rankings.
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans were among the most notable snubs.
If Macdonald leads the Seahawks to another successful season in 2025, those around the league won't be able to ignore the job he's done replacing Carroll.
More Seahawks on SI stories
John Schneider on what the Seahawks saw evaluating Jalen Milroe
Former Seahawks super-rival predicts bad news for Seattle in 2025
Sam Darnold answers for Vikings’ poor finish in 2024 NFL playoffs
NFL insider urges Seahawks to trade for disgruntled Bengals star