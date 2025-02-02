Seattle Seahawks back to drawing board at QBs coach position
A new offensive coordinator often means a mostly — or entirely — new offensive coaching staff, and that could be the case for the Seattle Seahawks now that Klint Kubiak is in town. Charles London, Seattle's quarterbacks coach in 2024, is reportedly headed to New York to join new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, and the Seahawks will now have a fourth coach in that position in as many seasons.
London is making a lateral move, but that's not surprising considering Kubiak may not have kept him on staff anyways. The Seahawks have interviewed New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko and New York Giants assistant quarterbacks coach Christian Jones.
Janocko and Jones each have previously worked with Kubiak, so London may have been left off the staff in 2025. Still, the position has become a revolving door even since Geno Smith became the team's starting quarterback in 2022.
In Smith's three seasons as the team's starter, Dave Canales (2022), Greg Olson (2023) and London (2024) have all held the position. Austin Davis (2020-21) was the team's quarterbacks coach in Russell Wilson's final two seasons with Seattle before leaving to become the offensive coordinator at Auburn.
With London gone, either Janocko and Jones are the most likely successors. Janocko has a lengthy history with Kubiak, as the pair worked together on the Minnesota Vikings' offensive staff from 2019-21 and again in 2024 with New Orleans.
Jones worked with Kubiak in Minnesota from 2019-21 as well, but he's now been with the Giants since 2022. Janocko, however, has a far more extensive coaching background in the NFL overall.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald will be looking to get it right this time around with his offensive coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb was fired after just one season, and it's unlikely much of his former staff will stick around in Seattle.
Smith enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022 — his first season as the starter — under Canales, who has since ascended to a head coaching position with the Carolina Panthers. Stability at the quarterbacks coach position will go a long way to maximizing the Seahawks' offense.
