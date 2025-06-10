Rich Eisen says latest Sam Darnold saga is the 'silliest conversation going'
The Seattle Seahawks shook up their quarterback room this offseason by trading Geno Smith and signing Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract. On paper, the team went all in on Darnold, but Seattle opened Pandora's box by drafting Jalen Milroe in the third round.
Not only do Seahawks fans know what a third-round pick is capable of, but Darnold's interceptions at practice have added fuel to the fire. While head coach Mike Macdonald laughed off the QB controversy during a recent interview, the narrative has persisted.
Sportscaster and radio personality Rich Eisen found the whole situation rather amusing during a recent episode of his show.
"The Sam Darnold is not gonna start for the Seahawks this season conversation that I heard over the last two days while I was out of the chair may be the silliest conversation that's out there right now of all quarterbacks," stated Eisen.
Darnold is coming off a breakout season in Minnesota, passing for a career-high 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. While fans are known to overreact when it comes to the quarterback position, it's a bit premature to read so much into a few practice clips.
"This dude is starting," continued Eisen. "I don't care how many 7-on-7 interceptions he's gonna throw."
Some of the skepticism comes from the fact that Darnold entered the league with great expectations as the No. 3 overall pick. Aside from his incredible 2024 season, his career has been mostly disappointing.
It's also rare to see a team let a relatively young quarterback leave after such a productive year, but the Vikings just drafted J.J. McCarthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.
"Guess what? He's starting," concluded Eisen.
