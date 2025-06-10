Seattle Seahawks sign Pro Bowl punter Michael Dickson to 4-year extension
According to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with punter Michael Dickson on a four-year, $16.2 million extension. Dickson was entering the final year of his contract and now will remain in Seattle through the 2029 NFL season.
The 29-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career with the Seahawks and has yet to miss a single game. During Dickson's rookie season, he made the Pro Bowl and was named a first-team All-Pro.
As Garafolo pointed out, Dickson's extension makes him the highest-paid punter in the NFL.
The Seahawks originally selected Dickson in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Texas. While he only has one Pro Bowl appearance under is belt, Dickson has been among the most consistent players on the team.
Last season, the veteran punter averaged 49.4 yards per punt, with a net average of 43.3 yards per attempt. Both of these numbers are above Dickson's career averages and are a sign that he's not slowing down anytime soon.
The Seahawks have committed plenty of resources on offense throughout the offseason, but Dickson's deal proves they haven't forgotten about the importance of special teams.
