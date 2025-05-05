Seattle Seahawks' potential Day 3 gem excited to contribute in 'special' role
Jalen Milroe might have the widest range of outcomes for any pick the Seattle Seahawks made in the 2025 NFL draft. However, the most boom-or-bust prospect that they added might be somebody else. In the fifth round the Seahawks took Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton Jr. at No. 166 overall.
Horton's greatest selling point is his burner speed, which he proved by running a 4.41 forty-yard dash in the pre-draft process. He put that speed to good use in college, leading the MWC with 1,131 receiving yards in 2022 and again in catches with 96 in the following season.
However, Horton is pretty low on the depth chart at wide receiver for now, at best projecting as the team's number five option behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Marquez Valdez-Scantling and Jake Bobo. Over time he should grow into the WR3 role, but as a rookie he'll need to make his impact on special teams.
There's good news there, because the Seahawks might have gotten the best punt returner in the country with Horton, who says he's looking forward to contribute to that competition.
The downside with Horton is an unspecified knee injury that knocked him out for most of the 2024 season. The Seahawks are apparently taking it slow with him as he continues to recover from the injury - but once he's healthy Horton should be an easy favorite to take over as the team's top option at punt returner.
