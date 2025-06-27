All Seahawks

Under-the-radar linebacker named Seattle Seahawks' breakout player for 2025

The Seahawks’ defense came on late this past season after a shaky first half. A member of the team’s 2024 rookie class had a big impact in his debut campaign

Russell Baxter

Aug 17, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight (48) gets ready for a play in the first quarter of the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Gower-Imagn Images
When it was all said and done this past season, the Seattle Seahawks finished 10-7, prevailing in six of their final eight games. Mike Macdonald’s defense really came into its own after suffering through plenty of ups and downs during the club’s first nine outings.

Jacob Robinson of The Athletic just presented his NFC West preview, with questions and predictions for the Arizona Cardinals, the defending division champion Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks. There was a selection for each when it came to a breakout player for this upcoming season. When it came to Macdonald’s squad, the choice was promising linebacker Tyrice Knight.

“This defense seems primed for a breakout,” explained Robinson, “after ranking top-five in opponent points per game, points per drive and defensive expected points added per play from their Week 10 bye onward. Their uptick coincided with Knight’s promotion, as the 2024 fourth-round pick averaged 8.1 tackles as his snap count skyrocketed.”

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ten weeks into 2024, the Seahawks owned a 4-5 record. The defense was on shaky ground, ranked 25th in the league in fewest yards allowed, while only six teams in league had allowed more yards per game (139.4) on the ground. By season’s end, Seattle would finish a respectable 14th in the league in total defense, and their rushing defense wound up 16th in the NFL.

As Robinson mentioned, Knight saw more action as the season wore on. He started seven of those aforementioned final eight games, and he and veteran Ernest Jones IV (obtained from the Titans via trade in late October) made for a solid combination. Knight played in a total of 16 games, and finished fourth on the team with 88 tackles. He also racked up 1.5 sacks, totaled two passes defensed, and recovered a fumble.

The outlook for Seattle’s defense is 2025 continues to be promising, especially if Knight continues to improve, and newcomers such as DeMarcus Lawrence and rookie Nick Emmanwori blend in quickly.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.