CBS: Seattle Seahawks defense has one of NFC's top sleepers for 2025 NFL season
When the Seattle Seahawks initially signed Uchenna Nwosu in free agency a few years ago they landed one of the league's most underappreciated all-around defenders at any position, not just among edge rushers. During his time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Nwosu proved he could impact the game in several ways and appeared ready to break out to a Pro Bowl level.
However, Nwosu had been healthy during that early run in LA and that hasn't been the case for him the last couple seasons. Nwosu did get off to an awesome start in Seattle, though. In 2022 he appeared in all 17 games, totaling 9.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for a loss - which were all career highs.
Unfortunately, since signing a three-year contract extension after that season Nwosu has missed 22 of 34 games the Seahawks have played due to multiple major injuries. If Nwosu's luck ever improves he could yet be a big impact player for this defense, though. According to Garrett Podell at CBS Sports, Nwosu is one of the top sleepers in the NFC this year.
CBS Sports on SeahawksOLB Uchenna Nwosu
"Just a couple seasons ago, edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu was the Seattle Seahawks' sacks co-leader with 9.5. That's why Seattle re-signed him to a three-year, $45 million extension in the 2023 offseason. However, he hasn't been healthy since, missing a combined 22 games since 2023 with a variety of injuries: a torn pectoral muscle, an MCL sprain and a torn quadricep muscle. Should he be able to remain healthy in 2025, Nwosu could reemerge as an impact player for the Seahawks in Year 2 under coach Mike Macdonald and his defensive scheme."
Good stuff - and quite rare for a national analyst to even remember that Nwosu exists at this point.
Looking ahead, Nwosu will be slated to start opposite DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed a three-year deal with the Seahawks in free agency.
Capable as he is, if Nwosu can't stay on the field this coming season there's a decent chance Seattle will cut him next offseason, making room for either Boye Mafe or Derick Hall to take his place.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Damien Lewis leaves Seahawks, instantly becomes one of NFL’s best guards
Klint Kubiak: Seahawks’ most critical offensive competition is wide open
Seahawks injuries: Abe Lucas offers positive but concerning knee update
Why Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald stopped latest OTAs practice