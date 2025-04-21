Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks linked to Seahawks as first-round fit in NFL draft
Only the New England Patriots’ offensive front ranked lower than the Seattle Seahawks’ line in 2024, via the staff at Pro Football Focus. The main issue for Mike Macdonald’s blockers was the interior, and general manager John Schneider has done little free agency to address the issues. The team has 10 picks in this week’s draft, including five selections in the first three rounds.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus sees University of Texas’ blocker Kelvin Banks Jr. as the best fit for Mike Macdonald’s team when it comes to the 18th overall selection. “While Banks offers NFL-caliber flexibility and balance, his length limitations may ultimately push him inside. With a pressing need along the interior, Seattle would be wise to invest in a talent like Banks, whose athleticism fits perfectly in a scheme that frequently pulls its guards and emphasizes movement in the run game. Banks earned an 81.0 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024.”
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had this to say about the 6’5”, 315-pound prospect. “Three-year starter who has gone to battle in the trenches with current and future pros. Banks will come into the league as an early starter but his run blocking is more pro-ready than his pass protection. He’s technically sound and scrappy in the ground game, with the quickness and athleticism to get to all move blocks.
“He has the leverage and strain to hold his own at the point. Banks has the slide quickness to deal with speed, but he must become more proactive in attacking power rushers and long-limbed attackers to prevent them from dictating the terms. He needs to improve his anchor and hand placement but he should become a long-time NFL starter at either tackle or guard.”
That last sentence is vital. While Seattle has an emerging star in left tackles Charles Cross, right tackle Abraham Lucas had had problems staying healthy the past two seasons. A 16-game starter in 2022, he’s played and started a total of 13 contests since 2023. Banks could figure as a starter at guard, and could also offer depth at right tackle as well.
