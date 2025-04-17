Seahawks insider projects Texas Longhorns lineman goes to Seattle at 18
The Seattle Seahawks are a week away from being on the clock with the No. 18 overall pick.
There are a number of players and positional needs that could be heading to the Seahawks with that selection, and The News Tribune reporter Gregg Bell believes that Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. could be the pick for Seattle.
"A rarity — Schneider’s philosophy of choosing the best talent on his board in round one merges with the team’s biggest need," Bell writes.
"It’s because the GM has given new senior offensive assistant Rick Dennison, a former Super Bowl-winning coordinator and line coach in Denver, and Seattle’s new NFL veteran line coach John Benton the new evaluation and drafting approach this team needs. The 6-5, 315-pound Banks was a stud left tackle for years at Texas. The 2024 Lombardi and Outland Trophy award winner allowed just four(!) sacks in 1,544 pass blocks over three Longhorns seasons. That was at left tackle. The Seahawks think he can start at left guard immediately. He also will be back at tackle if they don’t re-sign Charles Cross past his rookie contract ending after 2025, or if right tackle Abe Lucas can’t stay healthy again."
Banks would immediately help new quarterback Sam Darnold with his protection, and that could be the biggest need on the entire roster.
Seattle's offensive line has been one of the worst in the league throughout the past few years, but adding Banks would give the team a possibility to move up the ranks with that position group.
The first round of the NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 24.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks-Broncos trade proposal sends Ken Walker away for 5th-rounder
2025 NFL draft: Seahawks named best fit for intriguing top-5 QB prospect
Michigan TE Colston Loveland linked to Seahawks as best landing spot
ESPN critic names ‘non-negotiable’ approach for Seahawks in Round 1