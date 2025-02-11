Seahawks still undecided on Tyler Lockett's future
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is coming off his worst statistical season 2017 and carries a massive cap hit in 2025. But the team is undecided on what's next for the veteran pass-catcher.
During new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said decisions are yet to be made on the next steps with Lockett.
"I think we’re working through that right now," Macdonald said of whether Lockett is in the team's plans for next season. "But those are decisions we’ll have probably when the time comes in the next month or two."
Lockett carries a $30.9 million cap hit next season in what will be his age 33 season, and he fell into a WR3 role last season with the emergence of former first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He finished with 49 catches for 600 yards and two touchdowns.
Although it wasn't the worst statistical season of his career overall, Lockett's time on the field relative to his production was. He finished with just 1.1 yards per route run, per Pro Football Focus, the lowest of his 10-year tenure with the Seahawks. Lockett's career high in that metric was 2.35, set in 2021.
More simply, Lockett was the least effective on a play-to-play basis that he ever has been in the NFL, and saw the least targets he has since he became a full-time starter.
Seattle could outright cut Lockett, but they would have to inherit a $13.9 million dead cap hit (money that can't be spent elsewhere) and it wouldn't look good on the front office's loyalty to their long-term players unless Lockett requested that's the direction they go. But it's also unlikely any other team would want him via trade on his current contract.
Thus, the Seahawks could opt to re-structure Lockett's current contract to clear cap space in 2025. The team recently did so with veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams, helping the Seahawks nearly cut their cap deficit in half.
Seattle remains nearly $13.5 million in the red next season, but working out Lockett's contract situation is among the next steps.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Analyst makes shocking Seahawks offseason trade prediction
Jim Harbaugh, Chargers could pounce on Seahawks great if he gets cut
Seahawks get bad news from ESPN scoop regarding Matt Stafford, Rams
Seattle Seahawks predicted to trade QB Geno Smith to AFC cellar-dweller