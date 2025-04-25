Video of Shedeur Sanders Trolling Travis Hunter About Jaguars Resurfaces After No. 2 Pick
Travis Hunter was selected as the No. 2 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2025 NFL draft on Thursday night, and he was all smiles heading up to the podium for his shining spotlight moment with Roger Goodell.
Hunter reportedly told the Jags general manager that the team made the right decision in drafting him, but that may not have been his mindset a few months ago.
In light of Hunter's draft pick, a video has resurfaced in which Hunter's Colorado teammate, Shedeur Sanders, trolls him with a short but savage quip about Jacksonville.
During one episode of Hunter's eponymous show in December 2024, Hunter asked Sanders, "What's my favorite NFL team?"
Sanders immediately replied, "Jaguars," with a playful smile.
"Bruh," Hunter said, as they both shared a hearty chuckle. "Yeah, he don't know me well."
Sure seems like Hunter didn't want to land in Jacksonville back then.
In any case, Hunter will likely get his wish of playing on both sides of the ball under new Jags coach Liam Coen, as well as team up with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Given that his alternative was the Cleveland Browns, he certainly could have ended up in a less desirable spot.