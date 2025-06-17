SI

Steelers Extend Safety Who Aired Grievances About Aaron Rodgers Months Ago

Now the two players will be teammates in 2025.

Madison Williams

Pittsburgh Steelers safety DeShon Elliott runs off the field after a win. / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
The Pittsburgh Steelers extended safety DeShon Elliott on a two-year, $12.5 million deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Monday night. The deal includes $9.21 million guaranteed.

Elliott spent the 2024 season with the Steelers, notching 82 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception in 15 games. It was impressive enough for the Steelers to want to keep Elliott in Pittsburgh.

Elliott made headlines months ago when rumors first circulated about the Steelers being interested in signing Aaron Rodgers. He commented on a social media post saying "Leave his a-- at the retirement home." He made his thoughts pretty clear about the 41-year-old quarterback at the time.

Fast forward to June, when the Steelers ended up officially signing Rodgers to the roster. Now Elliott and Rodgers will be teammates in 2025—awkward. Hopefully the two players have cleared the air since Elliott's comment back in February.

Steelers fans are also still waiting for the team to extend former NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt to a likely historic deal. He missed the team's mandatory minicamp while the contract negotiations continue on. Watt's contract extension will hopefully be the next Steelers deal reported.

