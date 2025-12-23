SI

Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Gives First Comments on DK Metcalf Suspension for Fan Altercation

Liam McKeone

Mike Tomlin offered his first brief comments on the DK Metcalf situation on Tuesday.
Mike Tomlin offered his first brief comments on the DK Metcalf situation on Tuesday. / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Steelers beat the Lions on Sunday but might’ve lost star wideout DK Metcalf for the rest of the regular season. Metcalf had a physical altercation with a Detroit fan during the 29–24 victory that resulted in a two-game suspension, the NFL announced on Monday, and will cost the wideout contract protections on his future earnings; he plans to appeal the ruling as Pittsburgh continues to fight for a playoff spot.

After Sunday’s game coach Mike Tomlin offered no comment on the Metcalf situation. At the time he had only heard about the incident but hadn’t seen video or talked to Metcalf so he declined to address the situation. By the time Tomlin’s weekly press conference rolled around on Tuesday things had obviously changed and the longtime Steelers boss gave his first comments on the situation.

They were, admittedly, brief. Tomlin was very cautious while discussing the situation given Metcalf’s impending appeal. But he did give his thoughts in a broad manner.

“[Metcalf] did explain to me why he did what he did,” Tomlin told reporters. “I certainly don’t condone the behavior. But I support DK. I really don’t have a lot to add other than what I just told you. I think he has a hearing this afternoon, an appeals hearing, and I certainly don’t want to weigh in prior to that. Certainly, I’ve heard more recently there might be legal ramifications. So I better be careful about what I say, how I say it.

“I’m sure you guys have a lot of questions, I understand that, but that’s the posture I’m in as I sit here today with so many components of this thing yet to be resolved.”

Tomlin’s Steelers are in pole position to claim the AFC North and an automatic berth into the AFC playoff bracket. But the Aaron Rodgers-led offense could struggle without Metcalf against a stiff Browns defense in Week 17.

How the NFL rules on the wide receiver’s appeal will have massive ramifications.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

dark. FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL