Why the Steelers Should Trade Star Edge Rusher in Wake of Mike Tomlin’s Departure

For the first time in two decades, the Steelers will have a new coach after Mike Tomlin announced his departure on Tuesday.

The Steelers could also be looking for a new starting quarterback if Aaron Rodgers decides to retire at age 42. But the changes might not stop there in Pittsburgh. The ugly playoff loss to Houston showed that this roster isn’t close to competing for a Super Bowl in the near future.

Star edge rusher T.J. Watt said he’s tired of the same old one-and-done story . One of the best defenders in the game could be available this offseason.

Let’s take a closer look at Watt’s future to kick off this week’s NFL Fact or Fiction.

The Steelers should trade T.J. Watt

Tomlin stepping down was the first step toward the Steelers ending their 10-year cycle of mediocrity.

But changing coaches for the first time in 19 years likely means a hard reset for the organization, which could ignite a fire sale among the many veteran players on this roster. Pittsburgh could keep a few cornerstone pieces, such as Watt, but it’s tough seeing the star edge rusher signing up for a losing season or two heading into his age-32 season.

I wouldn’t rule out the Steelers going the quick-fix route, which would be a massive mistake, in my opinion. If they hire Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores to replace Tomlin, I wouldn’t put it past him to quickly produce a playoff team and maybe win a postseason game.

The biggest question: Are the Steelers embracing change to end the seven-game playoff-losing streak, or are they finally serious about building a legitimate Super Bowl contender that they haven’t had in a decade? When Tomlin took over for Bill Cowher in 2007, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a few years into his decorated career, and the defense still had a few Hall of Famers in the midst of their prime.

With no quarterback in place and no top-10 draft pick, Watt and the Steelers should go their separate ways, allowing the team to prioritize the QB search and adding young talent. It might be tough to move Watt’s contract—$32 million guaranteed in each of the next two seasons—but there are contenders out there with cap space, including the Chargers, Seahawks, Rams and Patriots.

Let the legendary defender chase a Super Bowl elsewhere, because the Steelers haven’t played up to their historic reputation in nearly a decade.

Manzano’s view: Fact

Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is interviewing for several head coaching jobs, as well as offensive coordinator positions. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Chargers should do whatever it takes to hire Mike McDaniel as OC

After being fired by the Dolphins, Mike McDaniel will have several options as an offensive coordinator and could be in the running for a few head-coaching openings.

The Chargers, who just fired Greg Roman as OC , better enter the McDaniel sweepstakes if he isn’t hired to be a head coach next season. Yes, the competition would be fierce because McDaniel has ties in many places, including with Commanders coach Dan Quinn, who has an opening at OC. There have also been reports that McDaniel could reunite with Robert Saleh if he were to land one of the head-coaching jobs.

But McDaniel, who’s competing with John Harbaugh and Kevin Stefanski and others, could move to the front of the line to be a head coach in 2027 if he guides Justin Herbert to a lengthy playoff run after the star quarterback fell to 0–3 in the postseason with an ugly loss in New England last week.

Also, McDaniel nearly became Herbert’s play-caller in 2021 when Brandon Staley was hired, but the 49ers blocked the move and promoted him to OC that season.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh would have Herbert set up for instant playoff success if he were to hire McDaniel as OC and Frank Smith as offensive line coach—Smith did a tremendous job as L.A.’s offensive line coach in 2021. But Smith will have interest as an offensive coordinator, a position he held under McDaniel during four seasons with the Dolphins.

Landing McDaniel and Smith seems like a pipe dream, but Harbaugh needs to take a shot for Herbert’s sake at least

Manzano’s view: Fact

C.J. Stroud should get a pass for a poor performance vs. Steelers

Stroud’s dreadful three-turnover performance didn’t prove costly after Houston’s dominant defense broke the game open during the fourth quarter in Pittsburgh, scoring two defensive touchdowns in the final 11 minutes of regulation.

It’s easy to overlook Stroud’s mistakes because Houston’s defense is good enough to carry this group to a Super Bowl title with very little offense. But Stroud’s two lost fumbles and an interception had the Texans clinging to only a 7–6 lead in the fourth quarter.

However, Stroud did have some significant moments, especially when throwing to Christian Kirk, who had eight catches for 144 yards and one touchdown. Drake Maye and the Patriots are certainly capable of taking advantage of short fields if Stroud continues to cough up the ball on Sunday in the divisional round.

Manzano’s view: Fiction

Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza’s personality isn’t right for the Raiders

We already have a front-runner for the dumbest draft take of 2026.

My eye twitches every time I hear someone say the Raiders should pass on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza because his cheery personality doesn’t fit the Silver & Black brand. You know, the same brand that hasn’t produced a playoff win in nearly a quarter-century.

Maybe the Raiders need someone as positive as Mendoza after all the losing they’ve done this century. But that’s not why the team should take him with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft . The preparation and killer instinct he showed in the semifinal matchup against Oregon said enough about why the Raiders need to draft him in April.

Maybe the arm talent isn’t as enticing as what Caleb Williams and Cam Ward showed coming out of college the past two years, but those pretty back-shoulder throws from Mendoza will be a strength at the next level. Most importantly, he finds advantages on the football field. I’m sure minority Raiders owner Tom Brady appreciates that trait.

Manzano’s view: Fiction

