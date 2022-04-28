2022 NFL Draft Big Board

The top 100 prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

1) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

2) Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

3) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

4) Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson

5) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

6) Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

7) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

8) Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia

9) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

10) Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

11) Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, FSU

12) Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

13) Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

14) Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa

15) Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia

16) Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan

17) David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

18) Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College

19) Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

20) Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

21) Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M

22) Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

23) Drake London, WR, USC

24) Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

25) Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

26) Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

27) Devonta Wyatt, IDL, Georgia

28) George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue

29) Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

30) Boya Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

31) Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

32) George Pickens, WR, Georgia

33) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

34) Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

35) Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

36) Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

37) Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

38) Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

39) Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

40) Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

41) Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

42) Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

43) Travis Jones, IDL, UConn

44) Sean Rhyan, IOL, UCLA

45) Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

46) Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

47) Chad Muma, ILB, Wyoming

48) Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska

49) Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

50) John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

51) Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma

52) Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

53) Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

54) Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

55) Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State

56) Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

57) Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnasota

58) Jayln Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

59) Zach Tom, IOL, Wake Forest

60) DeMarvin Leal, IDL, Texas A&M

61) Logan Hall, IDL, Houston,

62) Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

63) Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis

64) Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

65) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

66) Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

67) Nick Cross, S, Maryland

68) Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

69) Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

70) Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

71) Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

72) Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

73) Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

74) Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia

75) JT Woods, S, Baylor

76) Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

77) Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis

78) Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

79) Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU

80) Cole Strange, IOL, Chattanooga

81) Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

82) Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State

83) Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss

84) Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

85) Max Mitchell, OT, Louisianna

86) Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati

87) Darrian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky

88) Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

89) David Bell, WR, Purdue

90) Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

91) Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

92) Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

93) James Cook, RB, Georgia

94) Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

95) Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma

99) Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

97) Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

98) Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

99) Troy Anderson, LB, Montana State

100) Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

Positional Breakdown:

QB- 6

RB- 5

WR- 14

TE- 3

IOL- 12

OT- 9

IDL- 6

EDGE- 14

LB- 10

S- 9

CB- 12

