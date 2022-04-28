2022 NFL Draft Big Board
The top 100 prospects heading into the 2022 NFL Draft:
1) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
2) Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon
3) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
4) Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson
5) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State
6) Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
7) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State
8) Travon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
9) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati
10) Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
11) Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, FSU
12) Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
13) Daxton Hill, S, Michigan
14) Tyler Linderbaum, IOL, Iowa
15) Jordan Davis, IDL, Georgia
16) Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan
17) David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
18) Zion Johnson, IOL, Boston College
19) Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
20) Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
21) Kenyon Green, IOL, Texas A&M
22) Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
23) Drake London, WR, USC
24) Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
25) Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
26) Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
27) Devonta Wyatt, IDL, Georgia
28) George Karlaftis, EDGE, Purdue
29) Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
30) Boya Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
31) Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
32) George Pickens, WR, Georgia
33) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
34) Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
35) Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa
36) Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
37) Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
38) Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
39) Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
40) Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
41) Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
42) Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
43) Travis Jones, IDL, UConn
44) Sean Rhyan, IOL, UCLA
45) Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
46) Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
47) Chad Muma, ILB, Wyoming
48) Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska
49) Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
50) John Metchie III, WR, Alabama
51) Perrion Winfrey, IDL, Oklahoma
52) Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State
53) Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
54) Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
55) Kenneth Walker, RB, Michigan State
56) Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
57) Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnasota
58) Jayln Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama
59) Zach Tom, IOL, Wake Forest
60) DeMarvin Leal, IDL, Texas A&M
61) Logan Hall, IDL, Houston,
62) Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
63) Dylan Parham, IOL, Memphis
64) Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State
65) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
66) Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
67) Nick Cross, S, Maryland
68) Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
69) Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati
70) Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC
71) Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
72) Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati
73) Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
74) Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia
75) JT Woods, S, Baylor
76) Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
77) Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis
78) Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
79) Ed Ingram, IOL, LSU
80) Cole Strange, IOL, Chattanooga
81) Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky
82) Martin Emerson, CB, Mississippi State
83) Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
84) Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
85) Max Mitchell, OT, Louisianna
86) Myjai Sanders, EDGE, Cincinnati
87) Darrian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky
88) Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
89) David Bell, WR, Purdue
90) Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
91) Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
92) Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
93) James Cook, RB, Georgia
94) Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
95) Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma
99) Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State
97) Marcus Jones, CB, Houston
98) Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
99) Troy Anderson, LB, Montana State
100) Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
Positional Breakdown:
QB- 6
RB- 5
WR- 14
TE- 3
IOL- 12
OT- 9
IDL- 6
EDGE- 14
LB- 10
S- 9
CB- 12
