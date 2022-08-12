5 Steelers With Most to Prove vs. Seahawks

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up week three of training camp and are headed to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener.

Head coach Mike Tomlin laid out the game plan, saying the first team will play in the first quarter, the second team will play the second and third quarters, and the third team will finish the game.

The Steelers haven't ruled anyone out against Seattle, but there's a strong expectation not everyone will see the field - especially those who haven't practiced this week because of injuries.

In their place, a lot of players will have big opportunities in front of them. These five have the most to prove.

Mitch Trubisky

Trubisky will take the field as the Steelers' starting quarterback for the first time in his career. It hasn't been a super impressive camp for the former Buffalo Bill, but he's done enough to keep the coaches trust as the No. 1.

He'll get a full quarter with his offense to showcase himself. That might not be a ton of time, but he has to make the most of it before anyone feels comfortable with him as the starter this season.

"We're not trying to show everything, especially in the first preseason game," Trubisky said. "That's why it's all about execution. It can be a basic play, but it can work really good if all 11 guys are on the same page."

Jaylen Warren

Warren is much more than a flash in the pan at training camp. The undrafted rookie has stolen the show for the Steelers offense and continues to find 80-yard touchdown runs against the defense.

Without Najee Harris or Benny Snell Jr., the Steelers will utilize Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Warren. McFarland isn't expected to play a ton of snaps, because his spot on this team is probably already decided. Warren is going to get a huge workload, though.

At this point, Warren's best chance of making the roster is proving he's capable of doing everything outside of running the football. He needs to be a solid pass protector and special teamer during the preseason for Pittsburgh to decide to keep him.

He'll get to do all that against the Seahawks.

Anthony McFarland

McFarland won't play more than the first quarter against the Seahawks, but the third-year runner is going to get his shots to shine. The offense has built a role for the versatile running back, utilizing him on the outside, slot, halfback and in the backfield.

In the preseason opener, we'll see McFarland lined up all over the place. A perfect opportunity to showcase his ability in this newly designed scheme.

"Show that I can really do everything," McFarland said on what he's looking to show in the preseason opener. "Play the running back position, definitely throw my nose in there and pass-protect. Just everything. I'm trying to work on being an all-purpose back."

James Pierre

Pierre was likely a roster cut coming into training camp, but after a short injury to Cam Sutton, the third-year corner has begun to shine.

Pierre has made plays with the first and second-team defenses and has really caught people's attention at training camp. So far, he's caught interceptions against both Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.

Playing in a live game will give him a real opportunity to show how much he's grown over the last year. He's still young, and came into the league undrafted. The Steelers aren't going to move on from someone who's that raw but has potential.

Pierre will see a lot of playing time this weekend.

Miles Boykin

Outside of the Steelers' rookies, Miles Boykin has been the most impressive wide receiver on the field. After struggling his opening day of camp, Boykin has come back and caught almost every single ball thrown his way.

Whether it's back-shoulder, deep balls or contested catches, Boykin usually comes up with the ball. His body control is through the roof and he contains the special teams play the Steelers love.

The only issue is that the team needs to decide whether or not to keep five or six wide receivers. Boykin is sitting at the sixth spot Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Calvin Austin and Gunner Olszewski. A great preseason can change that - or at least persuade the Steelers to keep six wideouts.

