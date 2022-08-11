LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hit the field for the final time before their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend.

Pads were on and the energy was high for the Steelers as they prepared to square off at Acrisure Stadium. Prior to practice, head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the upcoming matchup, giving insight into what to expect for Saturday.

Then, players hit the field for the first sunny practice of the week.

Here's what we learned.

QB Rotation for Preseason Opener

The Steelers will roll Mitch Trubisky out as the starting quarterback for their preseason opener. Tomlin said the two after will follow as practice has, which alludes to Mason Rudolph playing with the second team and Kenny Pickett with the threes.

"Moving the unit and taking care of the football," is what Tomlin is looking for out of his passers.

Trubisky will play the first quarter, while the second team will play the second and third quarters, and the third team will play the fourth quarter.

"Good execution," Trubisky said on his goals for the game. "Hopefully, score some points, move the ball. Just good operation. Be good in situational play. Come out healthy.

"We're not trying to show everything, especially in the first preseason game. That's why it's all about execution. It can be a basic play, but it can work really good if all 11 guys are on the same page."

Opportunity for Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Warren

Without Najee Harris and Benny Snell Jr., the Steelers will head into their first preseason opener with Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Warren as their primary running backs.

Mataeo Durant is slowly working his way back from a concussion and Master Teague III is working with the third team. So, it's going to be a very heavy workload for their two starters.

The best prediction is that McFarland runs with the first team but doesn't see the field after the first quarter. He has a role within this offense, and with Harris and Snell already hurt, they don't want to risk their last veteran runner.

Warren could finish this game with 15-plus carries and a very impressive performance.

They have not shied away from their chances at practice. Just today, McFarland worked his runs well and then finished the day with a 20-yard wheel route from Kenny Pickett that only McFarland can run.

For Warren, he broke off three 15-plus yard bursts up the middle and an 85-yard touchdown run that lit up the stands.

The opportunity is going to be there for both. It really comes down to how well they handle it.

Derrek Tuszka Should Start Against Seahawks

The Steelers won't have Alex Highsmith against the Seahawks after missing practice most of the week with a rib injury. With Genard Avery dealing with a groin issue, Derrek Tuszka has lined up with the starting group across from T.J. Watt.

No backup outside linebacker has been very impressive during camp, but Tuszka is going to get his opportunity against the Seahawks.

Master Teague is Fun, In the Right Environment

The Steelers ran a 1-on-1 pitch drill that might have been the most exciting thing they've done all camp. And at the front of that excitement was newly-signed undrafted rookie running back Master Teague III.

Teague ran over Chris Steele in an early rep and had the entire sideline in ah. Later, he and rookie inside linebacker Mark Robinson squared off three times. Teague lowered his shoulder and plowed through the first time, Robinson stopped him the second time and the two met in the middle on a big hit in the third round.

The Ohio State product can bully defenders in open space. He'll get reps during the preseason opener to showcase himself in a game.

