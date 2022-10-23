4 Questions for the Dolphins: Previewing Steelers Week 7 From The Other Side

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 7 in prime time. It's a matchup many anticipate to be a showdown, as the Steelers are coming off a much-needed win, and the Dolphins getting their quarterback back from a concussion.

Let's dive into it. With plenty of storylines, we spoke with Alan Poupart of All Dolphins to get a glimpse of this matchup from the opponent's side.

Question: What are the expectations for Tua coming back from the concussion? Does everything just start to click again or is missing two weeks going to take time to readjust?

Poupart: Barring any lingering effects from the concussion, I can't imagine we should expect anything different from Tua than we saw in the first three games, which is high efficiency, accuracy and taking advantage of a very good scheme and the stupid speed the Dolphins have on the outside with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It's interesting to note that on one hand Tua leads the NFL in passer rating but on the other the Dolphins scored 21 and 20 points in two of his three full games. The Week 2 game at Baltimore is the one that blew up his season.

Question: Is it just the speed that makes Hill and Waddle so dangerous? All anyone in Pittsburgh talks about is speed.

Poupart: Well, speed clearly is what separates the two of them from most wide receivers in the NFL because you could make the argument they're the two fastest WRs in the NFL. Hill also deserves credit for his route running and his ability to find soft spots in zones, which definitely are there because opponents are so scared of his speed. I'd close by making the argument that Hill should be in whatever conversation there is at this point when it comes to MVP. He's been that productive — he's got three of the eight highest single-game receiving yardage totals in the NFL in 2022.

Question: Melvin Ingram didn't spend much time in Pittsburgh, but fans certainly remember him. Has his impact stayed consistent since his burst onto the scene early in the season?

Poupart: At the risk of offending anybody, I have to say I was shocked when he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. He just happened to be the recipient of being at the right place and right time after a couple of strip-sacks. He's been a solid acquisition for the Dolphins defense, but it would be a stretch to say he's been an impact player consistently this season.

Question: What's the attitude on the other side about hosting Brian Flores for the first time?

Poupart: I can tell you Flores' return will generate a lot more emotion among the fan base than among the players, and even those with strong opinions will keep those to themselves. Among the fans, Flores generally is viewed as somebody who held back the franchise and hurt Tua's development because he didn't fully embrace him, while those same fans will overlook the fact that Flores squeezed pretty much every win out of his rosters the past two seasons. One last note on Flores that's interesting is that no matter how often and in what way Tua is asked about his former coach, he still never refers to him by name.

