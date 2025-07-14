77-Year-Old Steelers Legend Goes Viral for Crazy Workout
PITTSBURGH -- One of the Pittsburgh Steelers legendary players seems like he is trying to prove that he could still suit up if called upon.
The Pittsburgh Steelers first era of dominance occurred when the team became the only team in National Football League history to win 4 Super Bowls in 6 years. One of the leaders of that dynasty was cornerback Mel Blount, whose hits were so hard and agressive that a rule preventing some aspects of his play was created while he was in the league.
Now 77 years old, Blount took to social media to show his current workout routine. Blount is seemingly still in great shape despite his old age, and his work ethic was clear from the video. Blount posted the video to his X account, displaying an early morning routine that began before many would be awake.
"Mel Blount rips through a workout at 77.
Every morning starts with 5am workout. Here he shreds through one of his favorite exercises: double-loaded band squats. Long after hanging up the cleats, Mel still trains like he’s gearing up for game day. Discipline doesn’t retire." Blount posted.
Blount's work ethic as a professional football player certainly paid off, as Blount became one of the most feared defensive players in NFL history. Blount was inducted to the Pro Football Hall Of Fame as part of the 1989 class that also included his quarterback on the Steelers in Terry Bradshaw.
Blount was known for his high level of consistency across his career, as can be seen in the statistic that he had at least one interception in each of his fourteen seasons as an NFL player, all of which spent with the Steelers. With 57 total interceptions across his career, Blount is tied with Bobby Boyd, Eugune Robinson, Everson Walls and Johnny Robinson for the 13th most interceptions in a career. The only Steeler with more is Rod Woodson, who played in a different era and finished his career with 71 total interceptions.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!