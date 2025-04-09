Former Super Bowl Champion Sends Bold Message to Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their mysterious plans at quarterback with their recent invitation to top NFL prospect Shedeur Sanders. The University of Colorado standout is a first-round talent with tons of buzz and speculation, and the Steelers are set for a pre-draft visit with the son of Deion "Prime Time" Sanders.
While the organization's interest has been met with mixed reviews, former Super Bowl champion and Steelers safety Ryan Clark is thrilled with the possibility. Speaking on a recent edition of ESPN's NFL Live, he encouraged the Steelers to go all out to draft Sanders. If that means giving up more assets to do so, Clark feels it's an easy decision.
"Sell the farm," he said. "Sell Mel Blount's farm and his ranch. Sell his horses, and let's go get Shadeur Sanders."
Clark's enthusiasm is infectious, but it might not be the course of action the Steelers wish to take. With the 21st pick, they have so many options at their disposal. Giving up assets and trading up to select Sanders might not even be necessary.
The latest rumblings around the NFL suggest that there are three likely destinations for the signal-caller. The New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders have been tied to Sanders. Those franchises, and the Steelers, are all searching for the next QB to build around. It makes sense that each team would be interested in drafting him. The Raiders select sixth overall, and the Saints hold the ninth overall pick.
But if the Raiders and Saints both pass on him, no other team stands out. Franchises drafting between 10 and 20 are unlikely to select a quarterback over their other needs in the first round, opening the door for the Steelers to let their guy drop to them.
If the Steelers share Clark's sentiment for Sanders, selling the farm may be a realistic move. With Aaron Rodgers still undecided and Pittsburgh's quarterback room still bare, perhaps the Steelers will do whatever it takes to land Sanders and make him their next franchise quarterback.
