Aaron Rodgers Leaves Steelers Without Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Aaron Rodgers for his first free agent visit nearly two weeks after the team made him an offer. It was a surprise to many, and Rodgers has been quiet during the entire process, and suddenly, ended up in Pittsburgh meeting with Mike Tomlin and company.
But he left without a deal. Despite many saying they must sign Rodgers while he's in the building, the Steelers have let him walk. Instead, they used the time to lay out their plan, have Rodgers meet the coaches, and gain a complete understanding from both sides of what is going on.
Right now, nothing is imminent. The Steelers are the expected landing spot of Rodgers, and have been throughout the entire process. No one is certain a deal will ever actually get done, and a timeline for if it does - if it's going to - is yet to be seen.
Rodgers being in the building should come as a sign that things are starting to move forward, but the NFL world will continue to wait.
As for an offer, it's been reported that the Steelers are only offering Rodgers a one-year deal and have not budged. Rodgers' agent is hoping that the longer this drags out, the closer the Steelers are to "sweetening" their offer, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. Sources have told Steelers On SI, that's not expected to happen.
Rodgers could continue to debate his landing spots, and may be considering the New York Giants or holding out for the Minnesota Vikings. He may also be contemplating retirement at 41-years-old.
The story will end eventually. For now, Rodgers leaves Pittsburgh International Airport without a deal, and the wait continues.
