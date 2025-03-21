Report: Aaron Rodgers' Agent Trying to Keep Steelers Waiting
PITTSBURGH -- Aaron Rodgers is in the Steel City, meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers as both sides try to figure out a potential deal. This is the first free agent visit for Rodgers, who has been quiet throughout the entire process and he considered the Steelers, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings or possibly retirement.
The Steelers are confident they are the best option for Rodgers, especially after the Vikings made it known they are rolling with J.J. McCarthy as their starting quarterback. However, up until this point, Rodgers has shown no indication of wanting to get a deal done soon. That's reportedly because of his agent.
According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Rodgers agent, David Dunn, is encouraging the 41-year-old quarterback to take his time deciding on a team this offseason.
"Rodgers’s agent, David Dunn, has been encouraging Rodgers to be patient. Patience can become leverage. Leverage can improve offers," Florio writes.
The Steelers have had an offer on the table since the beginning of free agency and have yet to change it. They remain in the stance that they are not going to, but that isn't stopping Rodgers from really taking his time to think through things.
Pittsburgh is the favorite to end up with Rodgers by the time this saga is over. When that will happen is anyone's guess, as even a meeting isn't an indication that the two sides are going to agree on a deal. And Rodgers' agent isn't pushing him to decide anytime soon.
