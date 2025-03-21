Details Emerge on DK Metcalf's Deal With Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers started their offseason with a bang, trading with the Seattle Seahawks for All-Pro wide receiver DK Metcalf. They sent a second-round pick to Seattle, and when they acquired the star wideout, they handed him a five-year, $150 million contract extension, adding onto his current deal that ran through 2025.
Now, details have emerged from the contract. Under his new deal, Metcalf holds base salaries from 2025 through 2029, and they are as followed: 5,000,000, 25,000,000, 20,000,000, 23,000,000, 30,500,000. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, he received a $30,000,000 signing bonus with the extension.
He holds additional roster bonuses during the final three years of his deal of $6.5 million, $5 million and $5 million.
Metcalf's salary cap hit for 2025 is just $11 million. In 2026, it's $31 million, 2027 it's $32.5 million, 2028 $34 million and 2029 will finish with $41.5 million. The Steelers lowered his cap hit roughly $7 million this season with the deal.
According to reports, the first two years of Metcalf's deal are fully guaranteed, with $20 million of his third year also being guaranteed.
His average a money per year is just under $33 million.
The Steelers will hope Metcalf is good enough to stick around through the entire contract, but at least view him as their star wide receiver for the next three seasons. At 28-years-old, Metcalf has never had a year under 900 receiving yards, and as the Steelers look to find their next young quarterback in the draft either this year or next, they'll lean on Metcalf to be his reliable weapon.
