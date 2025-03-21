Steelers Might Miss Chance at Ole Miss QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might be hunting for a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. With no answer from Aaron Rodgers and a lingering magnifying glass on their unresolved QB issues, the team may be turning to the rookie class, and have reported interest in a potential first-round pick.
Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are expected to go very high in the NFL Draft. After that, however, it's unknown how the board will shake up. Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart has been a name to watch for the Steelers, meeting with them at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, and the team reportedly having them on their radar. But NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. believes they might not get a shot at him.
"I think Jaxson Dart’s in play earlier than that," ESPN's Kiper said on a conference call. "Now, if he’s there, it’s gonna be really interesting. If you love him, you take him.”
The Steelers have not been guaranteed to take a quarterback in the first round, but are certainly candidates too. They've spent time with Dart, Ohio State's Will Howard, Texas' Quinn Ewers, and most recently made headlines for their interest in Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
But Kiper believes Louisville's Tyler Shough could be a name to watch, as there's growing expectations he could sneak his way into the first round as well.
"Wouldn’t shock me now when you’re hearing all this positivity coming out various people’s mouths," Kiper said. "Friends in the league, it’s Tyler Shough, Tyler Shough, Tyler Shough. I hear it all the time. Keep an eye on him."
The Steelers are waiting for an answer from Rodgers, but even if they sign him, it probably won't change their minds on adding a quarterback in the NFL Draft. But if they decide Dart is their top option, they may need to make a move up for him.
