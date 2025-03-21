Aaron Rodgers Meeting With Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially entering Aaron Rodgers watch.
After over a week of waiting around for any sort of developments, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac has reported that the Steelers are hosting the 41-year-old on a visit to the team's facility today.
Dulac added that it could be a sign pointing towards the two sides coming to terms on a deal, though one doesn't appear close at this time.
Pittsburgh has remained well-positioned to land Rodgers since the legal tampering period opened on March 10. He has been complementary of head coach Mike Tomlin in the past, and with the Minnesota Vikings seemingly out of the picture for the time being, the Steelers offer the four-time MVP his best shot at contending for a Super Bowl at the end of his storied career.
The New York Giants have tried their hand at recruiting Rodgers as well, though they appear to be a distant second in the sweepstakes as of now.
Rodgers' 2024 with the New York Jets was nothing short of a disappointment on a team level as they went 5-12, leading to his release once the new regime arrived in town, though he proved he can still perform by putting up 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
We'll see where things head from here, but the Steelers have to feel better than ever regarding their chances of landing Rodgers.
