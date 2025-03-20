Falcons Sign Steelers WR, Former All-Pro
The Atlanta Falcons have poached a Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver who also has a few accolades to his name as a kick returner.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Jamal Agnew Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal worth a maximum of $2.5 million with the Falcons.
Agnew signed to the Steelers' practice squad this past November, though he never appeared in a contest for the team despite their need for some juice in the return game.
The 29-year-old was a fifth-round pick of the Detroit Lions back in 2017 out of Southern Utah. He earned first-team All-Pro honors as a rookie after leading the league in both punt return yards (447) and touchdowns (2).
Agnew remained with the Lions through the 2020 campaign before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year, $14.25 million deal.
He made his first, and only, Pro Bowl in the 2022 season while finishing with 1,463 and 423 yards on kick and punt returns, respectively.
Offensively, Agnew has accumulated 746 yards and five scores across 77 catches throughout his career, a majority of which came with the Jaguars, while adding 264 yards along with a score on 33 rushing attempts.
