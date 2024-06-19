Actor Recounts Memories of Steelers Legends
PITTSBURGH -- Before Ed O'Neill was one of Hollywood's favorite TV dads, he was a potential Pittsburgh Steelers player. On a recent episode of Games With Names, hosted by Julian Edelman, O'Neill broke down Super Bowl IX and discussed his brief experience as a professional football player.
In the summer of 1969, O'Neill had just graduated from Youngstown State in Ohio. Primarily a defensive end in college, the Steelers' signed the undrafted O'Neill to add to the competition at outside linebacker. Arriving at training camp, the undersized O'Neill attempted to learn the position on the fly. And while he was a gifted athlete in his youth, let's just say the actor didn't have the foundation to make it in the NFL.
"I was never coached," he said. "My whole idea was knock the s--t out of you."
Unfortunately for O'Neill, his physical approach wasn't enough to keep him around Pittsburgh. He was cut in training camp, but several other new faces who arrived the same year went on to be Steelers legends.
One of them was a newly appointed head coach by the name of Chuck Noll. The most successful coach in team history arrived that summer for his first training camp and kickstarted a dynasty.
One of the players was defensive end L.C. Greenwood. Selected in the 10th round out of Arkansas AM&N (now known as Arkansas Pine-Bluff), Greenwood was a lanky yet athletic defender. O'Neill admitted to having a terribly wrong read on him when the two showed up at Steelers training camp all those years ago.
"I would've bet my life that they would've cut him," he said. "Because he played like he was on rollerskates. He was 6'7 and he was long and thin."
While O'Neill felt Greenwood was better suited for basketball with his height, he'd go on to be a critical member of the Steel Curtain. After becoming a full-time starter in 1971, Greenwood went on to have a dominant decade and retired in 1981.
Luckily for O'Neill, he'd go on to have great success in show business. After debuting on Broadway in the late 1970s, his big break came when he landed the role of Al Bundy on the hit sitcom Married with Children. He found fame again with a whole new generation starring in the patriarchal role of Jay Pritchett on the ABC sitcom Modern Family. So, it's fair to say that O'Neill did just fine for himself.
Still, it's incredible to hear the stories and experiences he had with the Steelers. The team enjoyed one of the most dominant stretches in NFL history in the 1970', and it's always exciting to hear first-hand accounts about the team and the players that Steelers Nation idolizes.
