Steelers 53-Man Roster Prediction: Another Move Coming
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are through Organized Team Activities and minicamp and are now off to Latrobe for training camp late next month.
There was plenty of action up until this point, with players starting to make a name for themselves, and some fall off as part of the future in Pittsburgh. There's still a lot of work left to be done, but there's an early indication of how the Steelers roster could shake out in 2024.
This, is the first way-too-early roster prediction of the year.
Quarterback
- Russell Wilson
- Justin Fields
- Kyle Allen
This one is easy. John Rhys Plumlee is a blast to watch at practice, but he's not going to make the roster over three veterans.
Running Back
- Najee Harris
- Jaylen Warren
- Cordarrelle Patterson
The next name on this list will likely be Aaron Shampklin, but it's too early to say he's made a roster spot over anyone else on this roster. The Steelers have three veterans and the easy answer - and most realistic - is that they stick with those three.
Fullback
- Connor Heyward
Connor Heyward being a fullback on the depth chart is going to happen only so the team can keep Rodney Williams as a tight end. (Spoiler alert).
Tight End
- Pat Freiermuth
- Darnell Washington
- Rodney Williams
Williams made a case for himself to stay on the active roster last season because he's reliable as an offensive option but also performs well on special teams. He'll beat out Mycole Pruitt, and with Darnell Washington's knee concerns, you'd have to believe they keep a third (really fourth) option.
Wide Receiver
- George Pickens
- Outside Trade
- Calvin Austin
- Roman Wilson
- Van Jefferson
- Scotty Miller
Where do you want to start first? There's the fact that Scotty Miller makes the roster over Quez Watkins and Marquez Calloway and that the Steelers aren't done adding to this group. Maybe it's not a Brandon Aiyuk trade, but it's going to be someone. Pittsburgh isn't walking into the season without another reliable name.
As for Miller, he's looked like the most impressive name of the newcomers, and if he continues to looks just as good, there's no reason the Steelers will go a different direction.
Offensive Tackle
- Broderick Jones
- Troy Fautanu
- Dan Moore Jr.
Dylan Cook makes the roster if the Steelers move on from Dan Moore Jr., but right now, Moore is Pittsburgh's starting left tackle in Week 1. Troy Fautanu needs some development. RIght now, it'll take a pretty impressive showing at training camp to win the job.
Offensive Guard
- Isaac Seumalo
- James Daniels
- Mason McCormick
- Spencer Anderson
Outside of running back, the Steelers best looking position group might be their interior offensive line. Spencer Anderson is a name to watch in Latrobe, and Mason McCormick has plenty of upside.
Center
- Zach Frazier
- Nate Herbig
While Zach Frazier is the future of the Steelers center position, the competition between him and Nate Herbig is going to be fun to watch at training camp.
Defensive Line
- Cam Heyward
- Keeanu Benton
- Larry Ogunjobi
- Dean Lowry
- Isaiahh Loudermilk
- Montravius Adams
The odd man out here is DeMarvin Leal. Leal has every opportunity to earn a place on this team and a bigger role in 2024, but until he proves that he's worth of both, you have to think the Steelers did enough this offseason to replace him. The former third-round pick will need to beat out either Isaiahh Loudermilk or Montravius Adams for the final spot.
Outside Linebacker
- T.J. Watt
- Alex Highsmith
- Nick Herbig
- Jeremiah Moon
David Perales and Jeremiah Moon will be a good competition to watch this summer, but with experience in the AFC North, you have to believe Moon holds the upper hand.
Inside Linebacker
- Patrick Queen
- Cole Holcomb
- Elandon Roberts
- Payton Wilson
- Mark Robinson
On defense, there is no position group that looks as dangerous as inside linebacker. All five stay, with Mark Robinson being the leader for special teams. As of now, we'll operate as if Cole Holcomb is healthy by Week 1. That's not guaranteed, and he could start the year on short-term Injured Reserve. Pittsburgh could add an outside name at that point if it does happen.
Cornerback
- Joey Porter Jr.
- Donte Jackson
- Cam Sutton
- Cory Trice
- Darius Rush
This one was tough. Beanie Bishop hasn't shown he's ready for the NFL - not that he can't be - and Anthony Averett hasn't looked impressive. This keeps the Steelers with limited options at the slot position, but Darius Rush could slide in if needed and safeties like Damontae Kazee and Ryan Watts are also options.
Safety
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
- Deshaun Elliott
- Miles Killebrew
- Damontae Kazee
- Ryan Watts
The Steelers make a bit of a surprising move here and keep five safeties on their active roster. Ryan Watts looks good and his move to a new position is going pay off as a rookie. He might not be a player who sees the field on defense, but he'll get a year to develop behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and Deshaun Elliott, while learning special teams from Miles Killebrew.
Special Teams
- Chris Boswell (K)
- Cameron Johnston (P)
- Christian Kuntz (LS)
Matthew Wright is the odd man out, but if the Steelers need him during the season, he'll be back.
