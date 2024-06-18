Steelers Release Former Jets WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiving wide receiver Denzel Mims after spending most of last season with their practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Mims, a former second-round pick for the New York Jets, joined the Steelers last season after spending the summer with the Detroit Lions. He looked to be a key piece to the practice squad with the opportunity to make the 53-man roster in 2024. Instead, he'll hit the open market ahead of the team's training camp.
Mims, 26, has played in 30 NFL games, catching 42 passes for 676 yards.
The Steelers will look for a wide receiver alongside George Pickens this summer, which many believed Mims could be a part of. Instead, they'll turn their attention toward a different group that includes Calvin Austin, rookie Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson, Dez Fitzpatrick, Quez Watkins and Marquez Calloway.
As of now, Wilson, Austin and Jefferson appear to be the front-runners for the starting job alongside Pickens, but with wide receiver moves still be made around the NFL, they have not ruled out making a move for another wideout like Brandon Aiyuk or Courtland Sutton.
