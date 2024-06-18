All Steelers

Steelers Release Former Jets WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from the former second-round pick.

Noah Strackbein

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) reacts after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims (11) reacts after making a catch during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiving wide receiver Denzel Mims after spending most of last season with their practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Mims, a former second-round pick for the New York Jets, joined the Steelers last season after spending the summer with the Detroit Lions. He looked to be a key piece to the practice squad with the opportunity to make the 53-man roster in 2024. Instead, he'll hit the open market ahead of the team's training camp.

Mims, 26, has played in 30 NFL games, catching 42 passes for 676 yards.

The Steelers will look for a wide receiver alongside George Pickens this summer, which many believed Mims could be a part of. Instead, they'll turn their attention toward a different group that includes Calvin Austin, rookie Roman Wilson, Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson, Dez Fitzpatrick, Quez Watkins and Marquez Calloway.

As of now, Wilson, Austin and Jefferson appear to be the front-runners for the starting job alongside Pickens, but with wide receiver moves still be made around the NFL, they have not ruled out making a move for another wideout like Brandon Aiyuk or Courtland Sutton.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more

Subscribe to the All Steelers YouTube Channel

Published
Noah Strackbein

NOAH STRACKBEIN

Noah is the Publisher for All Steelers, Inside the Panthers (InsideThePanthers.com) and Inside the Penguins (InsidethePenguins.com), and is the host of All Steelers Talk (YouTube.com/AllSteelersTalk). A Scranton native, Noah made his way to the Pittsburgh sports scene in 2017. Now, he's pretty much full-yinzer.

Home/News